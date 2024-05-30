News & Insights

Stocks

Seven Group Moves to Solidify Boral Takeover

May 30, 2024 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Network Investment Holdings Pty Ltd, has initiated the compulsory acquisition of Boral Limited shares following an off-market takeover bid. Shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer will receive compulsory acquisition notices as the offer is set to close on May 31, 2024. This strategic move aims to consolidate Seven Group Holdings’ ownership stake in the construction materials company.

For further insights into AU:BLD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOALF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.