Seven Group Moves to Solidify Boral Takeover

Seven Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Network Investment Holdings Pty Ltd, has initiated the compulsory acquisition of Boral Limited shares following an off-market takeover bid. Shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer will receive compulsory acquisition notices as the offer is set to close on May 31, 2024. This strategic move aims to consolidate Seven Group Holdings’ ownership stake in the construction materials company.

