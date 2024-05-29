Seven Group Holdings Stake Diluted Post-Acquisition

Seven Group Holdings Limited (AU:SVW) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited reports a decrease in the voting power of entities controlled by Kerry Stokes AC, following the issuance of additional shares as part of its acquisition of Boral Limited. This dilution has brought the Stokes-controlled entities’ voting power down to 52.57% in Seven Group Holdings. Details of the change were disclosed in line with the Corporations Act requirements.

For further insights into AU:SVW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.