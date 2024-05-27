Seven Group Holdings Eyes New ASX Listing

Seven Group Holdings Limited (AU:SVW) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of securities, seeking to list an additional 1,664,558 ordinary shares on the ASX under the security code SVW, with an issue date set for May 29, 2024. Investors are poised to watch how this new batch of shares will impact the market once they begin trading.

