Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW) Price Target Increased by 11.02% to 30.84

The average one-year price target for Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW) has been revised to 30.84 / share. This is an increase of 11.02% from the prior estimate of 27.78 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.18 to a high of 34.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.17% from the latest reported closing price of 21.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seven Group Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVW is 0.08%, a decrease of 13.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.56% to 11,385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,873K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,122K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares, representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVW by 5.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 986K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 980K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 777K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVW by 3.55% over the last quarter.

