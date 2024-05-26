Seven Group Holdings Adjusts Stake in Boral Limited

Seven Group Holdings Limited (AU:SVW) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited (SGH) has reported a change in their substantial holding in Boral Limited, with a decrease in voting power from 91.77% to 89.98% following recent transactions. These transactions included an acquisition of shares through a takeover offer and the disposal of shares due to exchangeable notes. SGH’s various entities hold different relevant interests in Boral’s ordinary shares, with SGH and its associates now having an adjusted relevant interest across multiple classes of securities.

