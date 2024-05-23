Seven Group Holdings Adjusts Boral Stake

Seven Group Holdings Limited (AU:SVW) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited (SGH) has reported a change in its substantial holding in Boral Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 96.26% to 91.77% due to recent transactions including acquisitions and disposals of shares. The adjustments follow the acceptance of a takeover offer and the exchange of exchangeable notes due in 2027. SGH maintains a significant influence in Boral, yet this shift marks a notable adjustment in its investment profile.

For further insights into AU:SVW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.