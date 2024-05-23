News & Insights

Seven Group Holdings Adjusts Boral Stake

May 23, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Seven Group Holdings Limited (AU:SVW) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited (SGH) has reported a change in its substantial holding in Boral Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 96.26% to 91.77% due to recent transactions including acquisitions and disposals of shares. The adjustments follow the acceptance of a takeover offer and the exchange of exchangeable notes due in 2027. SGH maintains a significant influence in Boral, yet this shift marks a notable adjustment in its investment profile.

