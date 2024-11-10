News & Insights

Seven Group Highlights Diverse Portfolio at UBS Conference

Seven Group Holdings Limited (AU:SVW) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) is showcasing its diverse portfolio at the 2024 UBS Australasia Conference, highlighting its leadership across industrial services, energy, and media sectors. The company owns significant businesses like WesTrac, Boral, and Coates, and holds substantial stakes in Beach Energy and Seven West Media. Investors and market enthusiasts can look forward to SGH’s strategic insights as it continues to drive growth in key Australian industries.

