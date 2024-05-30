News & Insights

Seven Group Finalizes Takeover of Boral Limited

May 30, 2024 — 04:00 am EDT

Seven Group Holdings Limited (AU:SVW) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Network Investment Holdings Pty Ltd, has initiated the process of compulsory acquisition of all remaining shares of Boral Limited following a successful off-market takeover bid. Boral shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer will receive the ASIC Form 6021 Notice of Compulsory Acquisition. This move comes as a significant step towards the consolidation of SGH’s position in the market.

