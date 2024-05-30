Seven Group Eyes Expansion, Lists New Shares

Seven Group Holdings Limited (AU:SVW) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited has announced the application for quotation of 1,241,111 new ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, with the issue date set for June 3, 2024. This move could indicate a growth phase for the company, presenting a potential opportunity for investors interested in the stock market.

For further insights into AU:SVW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.