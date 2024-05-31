News & Insights

Seven Group Extends Takeover Offer for Boral

May 31, 2024 — 01:18 am EDT

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited has announced an extension to its offer period for the off-market takeover bid of Boral Limited, now closing on June 28, 2024. This bid by its wholly owned subsidiary, Network Investment Holdings Pty Ltd, is unconditional as per previous announcements. Shareholders of Boral have been notified of this change as required by corporate regulations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

BOALF

