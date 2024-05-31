Seven Group Extends Takeover Bid for Boral

Seven Group Holdings Limited (AU:SVW) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited has announced an extension to their off-market takeover bid for Boral Limited, with the offer now closing on 28 June 2024. The bid by its subsidiary, Network Investment Holdings Pty Ltd, is now unconditional and free of defeating conditions. This extension provides Boral shareholders additional time to consider the offer by Seven Group Holdings.

