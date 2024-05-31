News & Insights

Stocks

Seven Group Extends Takeover Bid for Boral

May 31, 2024 — 01:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Seven Group Holdings Limited (AU:SVW) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited has announced an extension to their off-market takeover bid for Boral Limited, with the offer now closing on 28 June 2024. The bid by its subsidiary, Network Investment Holdings Pty Ltd, is now unconditional and free of defeating conditions. This extension provides Boral shareholders additional time to consider the offer by Seven Group Holdings.

For further insights into AU:SVW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.