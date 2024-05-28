News & Insights

Stocks

Seven Group Announces Major Shareholder Changes

May 28, 2024 — 10:28 pm EDT

Seven Group Holdings Limited (AU:SVW) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited has announced a significant change in its substantial shareholder interests. The intricate details of the shifts in holdings reflect a dynamic change within the company’s investment landscape. This news could potentially impact the company’s market positioning and investor relations.

