Seven Bank (FRA:0S7) Price Target Increased by 9.43% to 2.02

The average one-year price target for Seven Bank (FRA:0S7) has been revised to 2.02 / share. This is an increase of 9.43% from the prior estimate of 1.84 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.62 to a high of 2.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.54% from the latest reported closing price of 1.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seven Bank. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 9.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0S7 is 0.09%, an increase of 15.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.54% to 42,312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,786K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,596K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0S7 by 3.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,183K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,126K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0S7 by 11.79% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,414K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,393K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0S7 by 3.43% over the last quarter.

DWX - SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Dividend ETF holds 2,492K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,444K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0S7 by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.