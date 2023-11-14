Seven arrested over collapsed law firm Axiom Ince, UK officials say

By Sam Tobin

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Serious Fraud Office arrested seven people on Tuesday in connection with the collapse of UK law firm Axiom Ince, the fraud watchdog said, as part of a probe into about 65 million pounds ($80.7 million) of missing client money.

The SFO said it had carried out searches at nine sites in south-east England on Tuesday morning. Officers seized a "significant amount of material", SFO director Nick Ephgrave said in a video posted on X.

The SFO did not provide the names of the seven individuals who were arrested. The identities of people who have been arrested are usually not made public before they are charged.

Axiom Ince's former director Pragnesh Modhwadia was not one of the seven arrested, his lawyer Timur Rustem said. Modhwadia has been accused by Axiom Ince of misappropriating millions, including to fund the acquisitions of other law firms.

"I can confirm that the SFO conducted a search this morning of our client's address," Rustem said in an emailed statement. "Mr Modhwadia was cooperative as he has been from the outset of this investigation."

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) suspended Modhwadia and two other lawyers in August, with Modhwadia suspended for suspected dishonesty.

Axiom Ince collapsed in October amid accusations client funds had gone missing and following an exodus of lawyers to other firms.

SFO director Ephgrave said in a statement that Axiom Ince's demise had cost more than 1,400 staff their jobs.

Axiom, which has no connection to U.S. legal services provider Axiom Law, is suing Modhwadia in London and has obtained a 64.5 million-pound ($78.7 million) freezing order over his assets.

London's Metropolitan Police said in September that it had opened an investigation into the firm.

The SFO said on Tuesday that the Met, whose officers attended Tuesday's raids, had referred the case to the SFO "due to the complexity of the alleged fraud".

Both the SFO and the Met "will continue to work closely together on the investigation", the agency added.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin)

((Sam.Tobin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.