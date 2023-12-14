Seven arrested in Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands over suspected terrorism plots

Changes media identifier to ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/EUROPE-HAMAS from DENMARK-POLICE/

COPENHAGEN/BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Seven people, including four suspected Hamas members, were arrested in Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands on suspicion of planning attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe, authorities in the three countries said on Thursday.

A Hamas official denied those held were connected to the group.

Dutch national Nazih R was arrested by police in Rotterdam, while Lebanon-born Abdelhamid Al A and Ibrahim El-R, as well as Egyptian national Mohamed B, were arrested in the German capital, German prosecutors said.

"Following the terrible attacks by Hamas on the Israeli population, attacks on Jews in Jewish institutions have also increased in our country in recent weeks," German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said in a statement on the detentions.

Dutch police said they had arrested a 57-year-old man in Rotterdam on Thursday on request of German authorities in a Danish-German investigation.

Danish police said Thursday's raids followed investigations made in close cooperation with partners abroad, which had revealed a network of people preparing a terrorist attack.

Police said they would increase their public presence in coming days, in particular in Copenhagen and around Jewish localities. The Jewish Community in Denmark said it had been briefed about the raids but did not have any knowledge about actual threats to Jewish targets.

