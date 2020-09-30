Seven Airlines Snag U.S. Treasury Loans

The U.S. Treasury has finalized loans to seven airlines and called on Congress to authorize additional funding for the industry to prevent massive job cuts.

In a statement on Tuesday, the department announced loans for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA), SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW), and Frontier Airlines. The loans were part of a $25 billion package authorized earlier this year under the CARES Act.

Individual amounts were not disclosed, but American said last week it had finalized a $5.5 billion loan and could raise it to $7.5 billion if the money is not allocated elsewhere. Other airlines, including Southwest AirlinesÂ (NYSE: LUV)Â andÂ Delta Air LinesÂ (NYSE: DAL),Â have said theyÂ do not intend to borrowÂ under the plan.

Image source: Getty Images.

The stimulus bill also provided $25 billion in payroll protection to help the industry avoid layoffs, and with prohibitions on involuntary separations set to expire Sept. 30, airlines and their unions are lobbying for additional funds.

In announcing the loans, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to approve a new stimulus plan with additional payroll support for the industry.

"The payroll support and loan programs created by the CARES Act have saved a large number of aviation industry jobs, and kept workers employed and connected to their healthcare, during an unprecedented time," Mnuchin said.Â

Airlines have seen travel demand evaporate due to the pandemic, and without aid from Washington will need to get dramatically smaller in the months to come. House Democrats have also voiced support for additional airline aid, but it is uncertain lawmakers will be able to agree on a broader stimulus package before the election.

Thanks in part to the government loans, the airlines have the liquidity to navigate the crisis for now. The added stimulus is not needed to avoid bankruptcies, but as Mnuchin notes, it will likely be the difference between workers keeping their jobs and benefits or filing for unemployment.

10 stocks we like better than JetBlue Airways

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JetBlue Airways wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

Lou Whiteman owns shares of Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool recommends Alaska Air Group, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Holdings, JetBlue Airways, and Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.