World Markets

Seven African stock exchanges launch integration project

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

December 07, 2022 — 08:31 am EST

Written by Loucoumane Coulibaly for Reuters ->

By Loucoumane Coulibaly

ABIDJAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Seven African stock exchanges launched an integration project in Ivory Coast on Wednesday to facilitate cross-border trading of securities on the continent.

The initiative, called the African Exchanges Linkage project, includes the stock exchanges of Nigeria, Mauritius, Morocco, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, and West Africa. Ghana's and Botswana's will join in a later phase.

The stock exchanges remain distinct markets and there is no cross listing of shares, but investors in different countries can now buy shares on other exchanges through a common platform, which went live on Nov. 18.

"This platform will allow for the development of capital markets in Africa," said Edoh Kossi Amenounve, general director of West Africa's regional bourse, speaking alongside the directors of the other stock exchanges.

The project represents 2,000 companies listed for about $1.5 trillion market capitalisation, officials said. It was spearheaded by the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Nellie Peyton, Editing by William Maclean)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.