News & Insights

Sev.en Global Investments to buy majority stake in Coronado Global Resources

September 25, 2023 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by Jan Lopatka for Reuters ->

Adds details on the companies, quotes paragraphs 2-6

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Sev.en Global Investments will acquire a 51% stake in mining company Coronado Global Resources CRN.AX from the Energy & Minerals Group (EMG), it said on Monday, as the Czech-based investment group expands in metallurgical coal.

Coronado Global Resources has three mining complexes in Australia and the U.S. and has annual coal production of 16 million tonnes.

"We believe that Coronado has established a successful business strategy and we will support the company in continuation of its business strategy to grow and strengthen its position both in the U.S. and Australia," Sev.en Global Investments Chief Executive Alan Svoboda said in a statement.

Metallurgical coal, or coking coal, is used in the production of steel.

Czech billionaire Pavel Tykac, who owns Sev.en Global Investments, told Reuters in May that he was looking for acquisitions in the U.S. and Australia to continue his string of deals involving power production, coal and mining rights that sought high yield in sectors shunned by others.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, writing by Alan Charlish, editing by Susan Fenton and Josie Kao)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.