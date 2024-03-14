News & Insights

Setting of 2035 climate targets 'perilous' for Shell, CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

March 14, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L has scrapped carbon emission reduction targets to 2035 because the outlook for global energy transition remains uncertain, CEO Wael Sawan told Reuters on Thursday.

Attempts to be "forensic" about Shell's emissions in 2035 are "perilous", which is why Shell is focusing "on a waypoint that's much clearer" in 2030, Sawan said after Shell scaled back climate targets.

