Markets
SESN

Sesen Bio To Voluntarily Pause Further Development Of Vicineum In The US

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sesen Bio (SESN) said the company has made the strategic decision to voluntarily pause further development in the US of its lead asset, Vicineum. The company said the decision was based on a thorough reassessment of Vicineum, following recent discussions with the FDA.

"We now turn our primary focus to the careful assessment of strategic alternatives, which we hope to have complete by the end of the year," said Thomas Cannell, CEO of Sesen Bio.

Also, the company plans to seek a partner for the further development of Vicineum.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SESN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular