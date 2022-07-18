Sesen Bio To Voluntarily Pause Further Development Of Vicineum In The US

(RTTNews) - Sesen Bio (SESN) said the company has made the strategic decision to voluntarily pause further development in the US of its lead asset, Vicineum. The company said the decision was based on a thorough reassessment of Vicineum, following recent discussions with the FDA.

"We now turn our primary focus to the careful assessment of strategic alternatives, which we hope to have complete by the end of the year," said Thomas Cannell, CEO of Sesen Bio.

Also, the company plans to seek a partner for the further development of Vicineum.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

