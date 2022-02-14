Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shareholders have endured a 75% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So we hope that those who held Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 75% hit to the value of their shares. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 17% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 42% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Sesen Bio made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In just one year Sesen Bio saw its revenue fall by 42%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price fall of 75% in a year tells the story. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:SESN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 14th 2022

A Different Perspective

Sesen Bio shareholders are down 75% for the year, but the market itself is up 2.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Sesen Bio (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

