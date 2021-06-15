Sesen Bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SESN) Path To Profitability

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The US$736m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$23m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$112m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Sesen Bio will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Sesen Bio, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$31m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 70%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Sesen Bio's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Sesen Bio to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Sesen Bio's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further research:

