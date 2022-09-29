SESEN BIO, INC. (SESN) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

SESEN BIO, INC. (SESN) closed at $0.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 43.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SESEN BIO, INC. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SESEN BIO, INC. to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 300%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SESEN BIO, INC.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SESEN BIO, INC. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SESN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



