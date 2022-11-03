SESEN BIO, INC. (SESN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SESEN BIO, INC. (SESN) closed the most recent trading day at $0.56, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.63% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 7.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.94% in that time.

SESEN BIO, INC. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SESEN BIO, INC. is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 300%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SESEN BIO, INC. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SESEN BIO, INC. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.