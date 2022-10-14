SESEN BIO, INC. (SESN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SESEN BIO, INC. (SESN) closed the most recent trading day at $0.50, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 25.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SESEN BIO, INC. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 300% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SESEN BIO, INC.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SESEN BIO, INC. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



