SESEN BIO, INC. (SESN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

SESEN BIO, INC. (SESN) closed at $0.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 22.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 7.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SESEN BIO, INC. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 300% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SESEN BIO, INC.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SESEN BIO, INC. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.