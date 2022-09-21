Markets
SESN

Sesen Bio, Carisma To Merge

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) and Carisma Therapeutics Inc. have entered into a merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock deal. Stockholders of Carisma will receive newly issued shares of Sesen Bio common stock pursuant to an exchange ratio formula set forth in the merger agreement. Pre-merger Sesen Bio stockholders are expected to own approximately 41.7% and pre-merger Carisma stockholders are expected to own approximately 58.3% of the combined company.

The combined company will focus on the advancement of Carisma's cell therapy platform that utilizes engineered macrophages and monocytes to potentially transform the treatment of cancer and other serious disorders. The combined company is expected to operate under the name Carisma Therapeutics Inc. and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol, CARM. It will be led by Steven Kelly, President and CEO of Carisma.

Carisma has secured commitments from a syndicate of investors for a $30 million financing. The combined company is expected to have approximately $180 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SESN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular