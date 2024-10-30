Sesa S.p.A. Expands in Renewable Energy Sector

Sesa S.p.A. (IT:SES) has released an update.

Sesa S.p.A. is set to enhance its position in the renewable energy sector by acquiring a 66% stake in Greensun, merging it with its subsidiary PM Service, aiming for annual revenues of approximately €310 million. This strategic move is part of Sesa’s broader effort to lead in digital green solutions and expand into European markets, aligning with global trends toward sustainability and energy efficiency. The merger highlights Sesa’s commitment to innovation and growth in the energy-saving technologies field.

For further insights into IT:SES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.