Sesa S.p.A. Enhances Share Capital Management Amidst Growth

Sesa S.p.A. (IT:SES) has released an update.

Sesa S.p.A. has purchased 4,000 of its own ordinary shares, representing 0.0258% of its current share capital, at an average price of €76.19 per share. This move is part of a program authorized by the company’s shareholders to manage its share capital effectively. Sesa continues to demonstrate strong growth in revenues and sustainability efforts, reinforcing its position as a leader in technological innovation.

