Sesa S.p.A. Boosts Market Confidence with Share Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 12:18 pm EST

Sesa S.p.A. (IT:SES) has released an update.

Sesa S.p.A. has announced the purchase of 8,408 ordinary shares, reflecting its strategy to bolster market confidence. The company, a leader in technological innovation with significant revenue growth, integrates sustainability in its business operations, earning high ESG ratings. Listed on the Euronext STAR Milan market, Sesa continues to expand its footprint both in Italy and abroad.

