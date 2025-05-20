Stocks
$SES stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 20, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$SES stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,943,506 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SES:

$SES Insider Trading Activity

$SES insiders have traded $SES stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • INC. SK has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,475,945 shares for an estimated $1,034,786.
  • JING NEALIS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 280,992 shares for an estimated $298,865.
  • QICHAO HU (CEO & CHAIRMAN) sold 194,459 shares for an estimated $227,769
  • HONG GAN (CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER) sold 51,600 shares for an estimated $60,439
  • KYLE PILKINGTON (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 44,051 shares for an estimated $51,596
  • KANG XU (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 27,969 shares for an estimated $32,760
  • GANG LI (CHIEF MANUFACTURING OFFICER) sold 15,909 shares for an estimated $18,634

$SES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $SES stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

