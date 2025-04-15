$SES stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SES stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,315,911 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SES:
$SES Insider Trading Activity
$SES insiders have traded $SES stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INC. SK has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 7,514,243 shares for an estimated $3,838,850.
- MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC GENERAL sold 13,332,000 shares for an estimated $2,666,400
- JING NEALIS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 280,992 shares for an estimated $298,865.
- QICHAO HU (CEO & CHAIRMAN) sold 194,459 shares for an estimated $227,769
- HONG GAN (CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER) sold 51,600 shares for an estimated $60,439
- KYLE PILKINGTON (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 44,051 shares for an estimated $51,596
- KANG XU (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 27,969 shares for an estimated $32,760
- GANG LI (CHIEF MANUFACTURING OFFICER) sold 15,909 shares for an estimated $18,634
$SES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $SES stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC removed 13,332,000 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,197,080
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,031,057 shares (+6058.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,828,014
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 740,422 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,621,524
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 734,631 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,608,841
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 732,792 shares (+753.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,604,814
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 608,676 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,333,000
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 502,399 shares (+4734.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,100,253
