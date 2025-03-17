$SES stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SES stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $60,337,677 of trading volume.

$SES Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SES:

$SES insiders have traded $SES stock on the open market 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INC. SK has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 9,994,301 shares for an estimated $5,350,084 .

. HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD TEMASEK has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,168,808 shares for an estimated $3,143,713 .

. MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC GENERAL sold 13,332,000 shares for an estimated $2,666,400

JING NEALIS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 330,992 shares for an estimated $354,870 .

. QICHAO HU (CEO & CHAIRMAN) sold 194,459 shares for an estimated $227,769

HONG GAN (CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER) sold 51,600 shares for an estimated $60,439

KYLE PILKINGTON (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 44,051 shares for an estimated $51,596

KANG XU (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 27,969 shares for an estimated $32,760

GANG LI (CHIEF MANUFACTURING OFFICER) sold 15,909 shares for an estimated $18,634

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $SES stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $SES on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.