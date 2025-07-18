$SES stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SES stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,802,835 of trading volume.

$SES Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SES (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SES stock page ):

$SES insiders have traded $SES stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

QICHAO HU (CEO & CHAIRMAN) sold 194,459 shares for an estimated $227,769

JING NEALIS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 80,992 shares for an estimated $94,865

HONG GAN (CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER) sold 51,600 shares for an estimated $60,439

KYLE PILKINGTON (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 44,051 shares for an estimated $51,596

KANG XU (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 27,969 shares for an estimated $32,760

GANG LI (CHIEF MANUFACTURING OFFICER) sold 15,909 shares for an estimated $18,634

$SES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $SES stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SES in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

$SES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SES recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Derek Soderberg from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $2.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Arthur Nagorny from RBC Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a target price of $19.0 on 05/05/2025

