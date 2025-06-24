$SES stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SES stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,550,530 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SES:
$SES Insider Trading Activity
$SES insiders have traded $SES stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JING NEALIS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 280,992 shares for an estimated $298,865.
- QICHAO HU (CEO & CHAIRMAN) sold 194,459 shares for an estimated $227,769
- HONG GAN (CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER) sold 51,600 shares for an estimated $60,439
- KYLE PILKINGTON (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 44,051 shares for an estimated $51,596
- KANG XU (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 27,969 shares for an estimated $32,760
- GANG LI (CHIEF MANUFACTURING OFFICER) sold 15,909 shares for an estimated $18,634
$SES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $SES stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC removed 16,802,387 shares (-85.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,749,002
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,204,643 shares (+78.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,668,657
- TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD removed 2,606,438 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,357,172
- UNIVERSAL- BETEILIGUNGS- UND SERVICEGESELLSCHAFT MBH added 2,042,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,063,685
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,090,875 shares (+2314.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $568,018
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,074,450 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $559,466
- INVESCO LTD. added 837,982 shares (+1537.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $436,337
$SES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SES in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025
