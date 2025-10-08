Is SES (SGBAF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is SES (SGBAF). SGBAF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that SGBAF has a P/B ratio of 1.28. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.29. Over the past 12 months, SGBAF's P/B has been as high as 1.31 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.65.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SGBAF has a P/S ratio of 1.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.25.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in SES's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SGBAF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.