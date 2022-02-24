SES sees falling core profit in 2022 as video business declines

Feb 24 (Reuters) - SES SESFg.LU expects its core earnings to fall in 2022 as it sees a further decline in its video business, the Luxembourg-based satellite group said on Thursday.

The company said it estimated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2022 at 1.03 billion-1.07 billion euros ($1.16 billion-$1.20 billion) against 1.09 billion reported for the full year 2021 as it sees a mid-single digit decline in the video unit.

($1 = 0.8893 euros)

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; editing by David Evans)

