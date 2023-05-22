SES SA RECEIPT (EPA:SESG) Price Target Decreased by 5.08% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for SES SA RECEIPT (EPA:SESG) has been revised to 8.67 / share. This is an decrease of 5.08% from the prior estimate of 9.13 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.36 to a high of 10.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.71% from the latest reported closing price of 5.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in SES SA RECEIPT. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SESG is 0.10%, a decrease of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.23% to 823K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 395K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing a decrease of 17.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SESG by 6.27% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 200K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing a decrease of 30.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SESG by 7.63% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 109K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund holds 89K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing a decrease of 28.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SESG by 11.66% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 16.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SESG by 2.22% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.