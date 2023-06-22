News & Insights

SES Imagotag shares suspended after Gotham City report

June 22, 2023 — 03:47 am EDT

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Shares in French smart digital label maker SES Imagotag SESL.PA were suspended on the Paris stock exchange on Thursday following the release of a research report by hedge fund Gotham City Research.

Gotham City Research's report, published on Thursday, said: "We believe SESL financial statements are materially misleading, incorrect, and deficient."

SES Imagotag was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

SES Imagotag's shares closed at 166.80 euros ($183.30) on Wednesday, having been indicated as much as 20% lower in pre-open auction trading on Thursday, based on Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.9100 euros)

