SES Imagotag shares plunge over 50% as trading resumes

June 23, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

June 23 (Reuters) - SES Imagotag SESL.PA shares lost half their value on Friday as they resumed trading, following the release the previous day of a short-seller report on the company's finances.

The company's shares fell by as much as 60% at one point on the Paris stock exchange on Friday. They were last down 52%, heading for their largest one-day decline on record, as of 0839 GMT.

