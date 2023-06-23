SES Imagotag shares plunge over 50% as trading resumes

Updates with share move

June 23 (Reuters) - SES Imagotag SESL.PA shares lost half their value on Friday as they resumed trading, following the release the previous day of a short-seller report on the company's finances.

The company's shares fell by as much as 60% at one point on the Paris stock exchange on Friday. They were last down 52%, heading for their largest one-day decline on record, as of 0839 GMT.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

