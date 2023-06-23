News & Insights

SES Imagotag shares halted for a second day

June 23, 2023 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

June 23 (Reuters) - SES Imagotag SESL.PA shares were halted for a second day on Friday, following the release the previous day of a short-seller report on the company's finances.

Gotham City Research on Thursday said it believed the French digital labels company's statements were "materially misleading, incorrect, and deficient", which SES Imagotag's board rejected.

Euronext had said on Thursday that trading of the company's shares would resume on Friday morning at 0700 GMT.

