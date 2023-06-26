SES Imagotag rejects Gotham City's allegations in detailed response

By Nell Mackenzie and Michal Aleksandrowicz

LONDON/GDANSK June 26 (Reuters) - SES Imagotag SESL.PAshares opened 10% higher on Monday after the company denied all allegations made in a report by hedge fund Gotham City Research last week, which sent stock prices in the French digital labels firm to record lows.

SES Imagotag said in a statement on Monday that the fraud alluded to in a report last Thursday by Gotham City Research does not exist.

Revenues and earnings are not overstated, it added. Nor does the company buy and sell repeatedly on round trip transactions between its Chinese business partner, BOE.

"There is no overstatement of the company’s revenue or profit," SES Imagotag said.

In its report, Gotham City Research said it believed SES Imagotag's financial statements were "materially misleading, incorrect, and deficient".

SES Imagotag's shares halted trading on Thursday, after they dropped by as much as 60% at one point, and the company requested they be suspended. They resumed shortly after the market opened on Friday after a brief halt due to the magnitude of their fall.

There is no double counting of revenues between BOE, the company's Chinese business partner, SES Imagotag said in its statement on Monday.

It said that it purchased parts it needed from a separate company, Eink, then resold these parts to the Chinese manufacturing operation at BOE to use them in the assembly of electronic shelf labels. These were then sold back from BOE to SES Imagotag.

These revenues and costs are "neutralised" in the financial statements of the firm to avoid double counting, its statement said.

The relationship between SES Imagotag and BOE, a previously state-owned Chinese manufacturer, work at an "arms length basis" and are subject to strict governance rules, the statement said.

SES Imagotag was among the strongest performers this year on the French market before last week's slump. Its value had increased almost fivefold over the last five years.

Before the report was published, SES Imagotag traded at 139 times average earnings, compared with a ratio of 14 for the broader SBF 120 stock market index, which SES Imagotag is part of.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie in London, Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Milla Nissi and Louise Heavens)

((Nell.mackenzie@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.