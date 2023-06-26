SES Imagotag rejects Gotham City's allegations in detailed response

June 26 (Reuters) - SES Imagotag SESL.PA on Monday denied all allegations in a detailed response to a report by hedge fund Gotham City Research, which sent shares in the French digital labels company down by more than 50% on Friday.

"There is no overstatement of the company’s revenue or profit," SES Imagotag said.

