News & Insights

US Markets

SES Imagotag rejects Gotham City's allegations in detailed response

June 26, 2023 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by Michal Aleksandrowicz for Reuters ->

June 26 (Reuters) - SES Imagotag SESL.PA on Monday denied all allegations in a detailed response to a report by hedge fund Gotham City Research, which sent shares in the French digital labels company down by more than 50% on Friday.

"There is no overstatement of the company’s revenue or profit," SES Imagotag said.

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi and Louise Heavens)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.