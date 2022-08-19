SES Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of SECURE Energy Services Inc (TSX: SES.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.93, changing hands as low as $5.91 per share. SECURE Energy Services Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SES's low point in its 52 week range is $3.83 per share, with $7.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.98.

