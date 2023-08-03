News & Insights

SES announces buyback of up to 150 mln euros after H1 profit beat

August 03, 2023 — 01:32 am EDT

Written by Gaëlle Sheehan for Reuters ->

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Satellite firm SES SESFg.LU on Thursday laid out plans to buy back shares for up to 150 million euros ($163.8 million) after its half-year core profit beat market expectations.

The Luxembourg-based company said it would purchase up to 30 million of its own shares by the end of June 2024.

The buyback programme comes after SES announced the end of discussions with rival Intelsat over a possible merger in June.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

