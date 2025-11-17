SES AI (SES) Price Target Increased by 100.00% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for SES AI (NYSE:SES) has been revised to $3.06 / share. This is an increase of 100.00% from the prior estimate of $1.53 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.77% from the latest reported closing price of $1.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in SES AI. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 17.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SES is 0.03%, an increase of 73.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.53% to 67,199K shares. The put/call ratio of SES is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 12,676K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,069K shares , representing a decrease of 121.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SES by 23.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,402K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,421K shares , representing an increase of 15.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SES by 79.73% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,426K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,907K shares , representing an increase of 56.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SES by 285.75% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,096K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares , representing an increase of 93.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SES by 2,183.26% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,634K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,708K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SES by 73.67% over the last quarter.

