SES AI Corporation - Equity Warrant (SES.WS) Price Target Increased by 30.40% to 0.46

The average one-year price target for SES AI Corporation - Equity Warrant (NYSE:SES.WS) has been revised to $0.46 / share. This is an increase of 30.40% from the prior estimate of $0.35 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.30 to a high of $0.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.06% from the latest reported closing price of $0.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in SES AI Corporation - Equity Warrant. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SES.WS is 0.00%, an increase of 38.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 4,693K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 2,804K shares. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 988K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 240K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 190K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SES.WS by 46.48% over the last quarter.

Moore Capital Management holds 133K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

