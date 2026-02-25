SES AI Corporation - Equity Warrant (SES.WS) Price Target Decreased by 16.25% to 0.37

Stocks
The average one-year price target for SES AI Corporation - Equity Warrant (NYSE:SES.WS) has been revised to $0.37 / share. This is a decrease of 16.25% from the prior estimate of $0.45 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.25 to a high of $0.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.92% from the latest reported closing price of $0.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in SES AI Corporation - Equity Warrant. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SES.WS is 0.00%, an increase of 0.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 4,733K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 2,804K shares. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 988K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 240K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 190K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Moore Capital Management holds 133K shares. No change in the last quarter.

