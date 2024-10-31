News & Insights

SES AI Corporation Advances in Battery Tech and AI

October 31, 2024 — 04:52 pm EDT

The latest announcement is out from SES AI Corporation Class A ( (SES) ).

SES AI Corporation has made significant strides in advancing its Li-Metal battery technology and AI-driven solutions, marking a pivotal moment in its commercialization efforts. The company has achieved a milestone by passing the global EV safety test for its 100Ah Li-Metal cells, and has secured agreements with major partners like SoftBank for Urban Air Mobility applications. Furthermore, SES AI’s ‘All-in on AI’ strategy is set to diversify revenue streams by enhancing battery material discovery and manufacturing precision, while bolstering its financial outlook with prudent cash management and promising AI solutions.

