SES

SES Agrees To Buy Intelsat For $3.1 Bln In Cash Plus Certain Contingent Value Rights; Stock Up

April 30, 2024 — 02:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SES AI Corp. (SES), Tuesday announced the decision to acquire Intelsat Holdings for a cash consideration of $3.1 billion and certain contingent value rights.

The company said that the acquisition, to be closed during the second half of 2025, would be financed from existing cash and equivalents, and issuance of new debt.

After the closing of the acquisition, the combined company is expected to generate around 3.8 billion euros in annual revenue.

Currently, SES's stock is climbing 17.78 percent, to $1.59 on the New York Stock Exchange.

